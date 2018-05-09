PowerTRAC Delivers Complete Control to EEC Power Source Users

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Extech Electronics Co. (EEC) puts control in the hands of power source users with the release of PowerTRAC, a comprehensive software solution for managing of EEC power source products, including bundled options. PowerTRAC is designed for ease use, effortlessly configuring power source settings for optimal performance. The software provides automatic recording of footprint data with each test, instantly exporting critical information to either Microsoft Excel spreadsheet or txt file formats. PowerTRAC delivers an equally user-friendly experience during setup and operation. The plug and play software recognizes each power source system immediately, placing control right at the user’s fingertips through its intuitive user interface.

EEC’s PowerTRAC software is fully compatible with the 6300, 6500, EAB, EAC, 6600, and 6700 series of EEC power source products. Additional features include flexible live parameter settings that include Program Mode with up to 400 presets, Manual Mode for on-the-fly control of voltage and frequency values, and live waveform preview to quickly spot configuration issues.

“Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) trend and Big Data requires confidence from today’s manufactures that their systems can handle the heightened demands of tomorrow. We designed PowerTRAC software to increase work productivity from EEC power sources while delivering precise and efficient in data collection,” said EEC General Manager Brian Chen. “Now, with data collected and analyzed on a computer, manufacturers can quickly track production performance while maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure continuous optimization of their manufacturing processes”.

PowerTRAC is compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, 8, and 10 operating systems. The software requires National Instruments GPIB interface card and connection cables. Other minimum system requirements include a 1Ghz or faster AMD or Intel Pentium processor, 2 GB of RAM (3 GB recommended), and 620 MB of free hard drive space.

To get 30-days free trial on EEC PowerTRAC, download at www.eecextech.com/powertrac-demo/.

About Extech Electronics Co.

For 40 years, Extech Electronics Co. (EEC) has been producing cutting-edge electrical safety testers and AC power sources for a variety of industries. We strive to earn our customers’ trust by consistently offering dependable products, services, and reliable support for all testing applications. For more information visit www.eecextech.com.

