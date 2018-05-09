BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 30 110 36 39 .355 DGordon Sea 34 139 21 49 .353 Simmons LAA 32 120 22 42 .350 JMartinez Bos 32 126 22 44 .349 MMachado Bal 34 130 17 45 .346 Lowrie Oak 34 139 16 48 .345 Trout LAA 34 125 29 42 .336 MSmith TB 28 91 11 30 .330 Castellanos Det 34 136 18 44 .324 Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; KDavis, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.