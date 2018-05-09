Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|002
|210
|000—5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|1
Paxton and Zunino; Stroman, Mayza (6), Petricka (6), Loup (8), Axford (9) and Martin. W_Paxton 2-1. L_Stroman 0-5. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (5).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|010
|121
|200—7
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|3
Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hughes (9) and Garver; Martinez, Tuivailala (6), Lyons (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena, Kelly. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_Martinez 3-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (7). St. Louis, Martinez (4).