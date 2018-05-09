  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/09 09:47
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 002 210 000—5 12 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 0 1

Paxton and Zunino; Stroman, Mayza (6), Petricka (6), Loup (8), Axford (9) and Martin. W_Paxton 2-1. L_Stroman 0-5. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 010 121 200—7 10 0
St. Louis 100 000 000—1 2 3

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hughes (9) and Garver; Martinez, Tuivailala (6), Lyons (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena, Kelly. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_Martinez 3-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (7). St. Louis, Martinez (4).