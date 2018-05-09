OurCrowd and Bangkok Bank Announce Strategic Alliance as Asia Expansion Continues

JERUSALEM & BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--OurCrowd, a global leader in equity crowdfunding, today announced its further expansion in Asia, with an innovative partnership with Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (“BBL”), one of Thailand and Southeast Asia’s premier commercial banks.

OurCrowd and BBL have already launched their cooperation in support of Thailand’s tech ecosystem which will create key relationships for Thailand’s major corporations seeking next generation technology. The collaboration empowers OurCrowd to deliver deeper exposure for BBL’s SME and major corporate clients to Israeli and global technologies.

"Thailand is the second largest economy in the ASEAN region and we are excited to partner with one of the country’s top financial institutions, Bangkok Bank," said OurCrowd's CEO Jon Medved. "This is a great opportunity for Bangkok Bank and OurCrowd to expand the rapidly growing and vibrant innovation ecosystem in Thailand and beyond."

As a strategic partner, Bangkok Bank will have the ability to provide direct access into OurCrowd’s portfolio on behalf of its corporate and SME clients. The collaboration additionally targets opportunities for the Bangkok Bank network to actively access one of the world’s largest equity crowdfunding platforms, which has raised over USD 700 million from over 25,000 investors across 150 countries for over 150 early stage companies.

OurCrowd entered the Asian market in 2015 and has positioned itself as a leading provider to the local market of global alternative business development and investment opportunities. Other current partnerships in the region include United Overseas Bank in Singapore, Shanghai Commercial Savings Bank in Taiwan, Citic Pacific in Hong Kong, Reliance Private Client in India, and National Australia Bank.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships.

The OurCrowd community consists of almost 25,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $700M and invested in 150 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join.”

About Bangkok Bank: Bangkok Bank is one of Southeast Asia’s leading regional banks and Thailand’s market leader in corporate and SME banking. It has approximately 17 million customer accounts and around 1,200 branches nationwide and total assets of USD 102 billion as of March 31, 2018. Internationally, Bangkok Bank has the largest overseas branch network of any Thai bank, with 32 overseas locations in 15 economies, mainly concentrated in Southeast Asia and China. The bank's ongoing market leadership is due to its philosophy of developing long-term supportive partnerships with customers. The bank’s scope of operations and complementary synergies means it offers an impressive breadth and depth of services to both local and international clients. For more information visit http://www.bangkokbank.com.

