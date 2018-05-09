  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Lines grow at polling booths for Malaysia vote

By  Associated Press
2018/05/09 08:41

Malaysians line up as voting starts for the general elections in Pekan, Pahang state, Malaysia on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Voting has begun in a fierce

A Malaysian citizen casts her ballot during the voting day of general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Voting has begun in

A Malaysian citizen casts his ballot during the voting day of general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The scandal-plagued

Former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohamad, left, and his wife Siti Hasmah, center, stand for national anthem during his last campaign rally in Langk

The crowd reacts as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak delivers his speech during his last campaign rally at his house in Pekan, Pahang state, Malay

Police inspect the voting center where Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to cast his vote at his hometown in Pekan, Pahang state, Malay

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on Malaysia's election (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Long lines are forming at polling booths in Kuala Lumpur and other cities as voting begins in Malaysia's general election.

The election pits an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad against the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose image has been sullied by corruption allegations and an unpopular goods and services tax.

Morning newspaper headlines focused on Najib's election eve promises of tax exemptions for young people, extra public holidays and a five-day break from road tolls if his coalition wins.

Analysts say the ruling National Front, in power since independence from Britain in 1957, might lose the popular vote for a second consecutive election. But it could still win a majority of seats in parliament due to an electoral system that gives more power to rural Malays, its traditional supporters.