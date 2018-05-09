The Latest: Lines grow at polling booths for Malaysia vote

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on Malaysia's election (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Long lines are forming at polling booths in Kuala Lumpur and other cities as voting begins in Malaysia's general election.

The election pits an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad against the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose image has been sullied by corruption allegations and an unpopular goods and services tax.

Morning newspaper headlines focused on Najib's election eve promises of tax exemptions for young people, extra public holidays and a five-day break from road tolls if his coalition wins.

Analysts say the ruling National Front, in power since independence from Britain in 1957, might lose the popular vote for a second consecutive election. But it could still win a majority of seats in parliament due to an electoral system that gives more power to rural Malays, its traditional supporters.