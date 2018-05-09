Vista Entertainment Solutions Appoints Till Cussmann to Pivotal New Executive Role

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’), the leading provider of cinema management software for global cinema exhibition and the founding company of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), has appointed Till Cussmann Senior Vice President Sales for EMEA and General Manager, Europe.

With the company’s customer base growing fast as opportunities on the continent are realised, Till will lead the next phase of growth for Vista Cinema in Europe. He will focus on sales management and customer relationships in the whole of the EMEA region as well as on general management of the continental European activities.

Over a decade, Till Cussmann was deeply involved in the digital conversion of movie theatres as well as the technical conception and implementation of infrastructure for new venues. Previously, as Senior Vice President of CinemaNext and its predecessor dcinex, he was responsible for the overall product and customer support strategy, geographical expansion to more than 20 countries and he led re-shaping the organization from a server manufacturer to a one-stop-shop for cinema technology. Till also has experience in the marketing of technical products in the leisure and retail industry.

Till will share his time between continental Europe and the Vista Cinema EMEA headquarters in London. He will report to Mischa Kay, Managing Director of Vista Entertainment Solutions EMEA.

“I’m delighted to join Vista Group and take part in the next level of success of Vista’s great products in Europe,” says Till Cussmann. “I strongly believe that an intelligent cinema management system is at the heart of any cinema operation and will be more and more a significant factor in an exhibitor’s business success. Vista Cinema’s product line is by far the most advanced and complete solution for cinemas on the market and I’m thankful that Vista Group gives me this great opportunity. I’m particularly excited about joining a great team of skilled people passionate about cinema.”

“With the appointment of Till Cussmann, Vista solidifies its plan to become even closer to our European customers and ensure they benefit from the best possible advice, support and attention,” says Mischa Kay, Managing Director EMEA. “With Till’s deep understanding and experience in the cinema and retail industry as well as his strong network, we are convinced we will fulfill our European customer’s expectations delivering to them the best possible service.”

For the first time, Vista will be exhibiting at the German movie theatre convention Kino Kongress 2018 in Baden-Baden from May 15 th to 17 th. “With our recent success in Austria and Germany, and with Till on board,” continued Kay, “we are in the best position to serve additional customer’s in the German speaking territories and expand our regional footprint in Europe including existing markets such as France, Italy and Spain.”

Visit Vista at Kino Baden-Baden; booth 302 on the 1 st level of the exhibition floor.

About Vista Entertainment Solutions

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (‘Vista Cinema’) is the world leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in more than 90 countries around the world and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product line comprises multiple modules, integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitors operating 20+ screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista Cinema is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, and has subsidiaries incorporated in Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Cape Town and Mexico City.

