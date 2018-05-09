EA Health and Photon Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--EA Health, the industry leader in innovative call compensation solutions for hospitals and physicians, and Photon Medical Communications, developer of next generation care collaboration platforms, today announced a long term strategic partnership to dramatically improve how emergency department (ED) call coverage is delivered to the nation’s healthcare facilities.

EA Health partners with leading hospitals and health systems to design call coverage programs that lessen call burden and improve patient access to high quality specialty medical care. Photon’s care collaboration software can expand these partnerships by integrating seamlessly with any hospital EMR system to accelerate the coordinated delivery of emergency and on-call specialty care. The result is an exponential increase in the efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness of on-call specialty medical care.

“Photon has created a truly exceptional secure data sharing and communication environment for physicians,” said Chris Burns, president of EA Health. “Their intuitive, easy-to-use software wins praise from ED physicians and specialists alike, and is a natural fit with EA’s core philosophy of reducing call burden by paying physicians fairly and streamlining the emergency care delivery process.”

“When on-call specialists are given access to time-saving, risk-reducing technology such as Photon, they’re more willing to participate in ED call panels, which in turn helps hospitals satisfy their EMTALA requirements,” added Photon CEO and founder Dr. Gregory Grant. “We’re excited to partner with EA Health and pair our creative technology with their creative call compensation solutions.”

About EA Health

EA Health helps hospitals and health systems address call panel challenges by providing fair and timely fee-for-service reimbursement for on-call specialists, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. This performance-based approach to call compensation provides hospitals with a cost-effective alternative to stipends while simultaneously reducing compliance risks. Visit eahealthsolutions.com for more information.

About Photon

Photon is an elegantly designed collaboration platform that makes a life-and-death difference in the way medical professionals manage care. With unique features such as a mobile PACS viewer and instant notification of medical events on any smart device, Photon dramatically speeds up consult times and supports fast, accurate clinical decisions on the go. For more information, visit photonmed.net.

