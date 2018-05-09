  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/09 05:32
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Brighton 1, Man United 0

Saturday's Matches

Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 2

Bournemouth 1, Swansea 0

Leicester 0, West Ham 2

Watford 2, Newcastle 1

West Brom 1, Tottenham 0

Everton 1, Southampton 1

Sunday's Matches

Man City 0, Huddersfield 0

Arsenal 5, Burnley 0

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 0

England Championship
Sunday's Matches

Preston 2, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Norwich 1

Sunderland 3, Wolverhampton 0

Bristol City 2, Sheffield United 3

Derby 4, Barnsley 1

Birmingham 3, Fulham 1

Millwall 1, Aston Villa 0

Brentford 1, Hull 1

Cardiff 0, Reading 0

Bolton 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Ipswich 2, Middlesbrough 2

Leeds 2, QPR 0

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Bradford 1, Walsall 1

Scunthorpe 2, Plymouth 0

Doncaster 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Saturday's Matches

Rochdale 1, Charlton 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Walsall 0

Southend 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Shrewsbury 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Doncaster 0, Wigan 1

Northampton 2, Oldham 2

Rotherham 1, Blackpool 0

Gillingham 5, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 0

Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Bury 2

Blackburn 2, Oxford United 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Chesterfield 1, Newport County 0

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United 5, Port Vale 0

Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0

Forest Green Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 3

Exeter 1, Colchester 0

Swindon 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Carlisle 1, Newport County 1

Lincoln City 1, Yeovil 1

Wycombe 1, Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 1

Coventry 0, Morecambe 0

Crewe 2, Cheltenham 1

Notts County 0, Luton Town 0