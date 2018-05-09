___

Google showcases AI advances at its big conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at its annual developers conference Tuesday. The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, is gaining new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations and placing other tedious phone calls without human hand-holding.

More Americans expect to work until 70; there are benefits

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to retirement, later may be better. Americans long viewed 65 as the age to stop working. It was considered full retirement age by Social Security for many, Medicare benefits kick in then and historical practice had established it as the goal. Now some experts are suggesting people set their sights a bit higher — on 70.

US job openings equal unemployed for 1st time in 2 decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you're looking for a job right now, this may be about as good as it gets: There are roughly as many open jobs in the United States as there are unemployed people. In March, employers advertised 6.55 million open jobs, the most on records dating to December 2000. At the same time, there were 6.59 million unemployed people.

Stakes high as Seattle considers business tax for homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's latest tax proposal to combat homelessness takes aim at large businesses such as Amazon that have helped drive the city's economic boom. But the measure has sparked intense debate over who should pay to solve the housing crisis exacerbated by that growth. Supporters insist Amazon and others that have benefited from Seattle's prosperity and contributed to growing income inequality should pay. Businesses and others say the proposed tax is misguided and potentially harmful.

Japanese drug maker Takeda to buy Ireland's Shire

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical has reached agreement with Ireland-based Shire to buy the company for 46 billion pounds ($62.4 billion) in one of the biggest pharma deals so far. The two companies announced the formal agreement Tuesday. The deal values Shire at 49.01 pound ($66.53) per share.

China's exports rebound, trade surplus with US swells

HONG KONG (AP) — China's exports rebounded in April and its politically sensitive monthly trade surplus with the United States grew for the first time in five months. Official customs data released Tuesday showed exports expanded 21.5 percent in April while imports grew 12.9 percent. The figures also show that China's trade surplus with the U.S. grew to $22.2 billion for the month, the first increase since November.

Disney seeks new frontiers as more people watch video online

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. launched its ESPN Plus sports streaming service in April and also just signed a deal with Twitter to create live content on that platform. The moves come as the media company seeks ways to extend past the traditional cable-bundle format as more people watch TV online. Sports network ESPN was once a jewel in Disney's crown but subscriptions have been falling as people drop cable services. But the company has found strength elsewhere, notably its movie studio and theme parks.

Judge approves sale of Weinstein Co. to private equity firm

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge says she will approve a private equity firm's purchase of the Weinstein Co., the studio forced into bankruptcy by the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The judge Tuesday greenlighted the sale to Dallas-based Lantern Capital. Lantern offered $310 million cash for the Weinstein Co.'s assets and to assume $127 million in project-related debt. It also agreed to cover obligations related to assumption of certain contracts and leases.

US stocks end mixed; oil falls on US pullout from Iran deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The major U.S. stock indexes partially recovered from a daylong slide in the final minutes of trading Tuesday to finish essentially flat. The indexes had been drifting slightly lower as investors weighed the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reinstate sanctions on the country. Health care, utilities and consumer-goods companies were among the decliners. Banks, technology stocks and industrials posted gains.

The S&P 500 index dipped 0.71 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,671.92. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.89 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,360.21. The Nasdaq rose 1.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,266.90. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 7.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,586.39.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.67, or 2.4 percent, to $69.06 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, lost $1.32, or 1.7 percent, to $74.85 per barrel in London. Heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.16 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline lost 2 cents to $2.11 a gallon. Natural gas gave up a penny to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.