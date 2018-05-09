Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Digital experiences outside of work have made life simpler, easier and more convenient. Today’s top talent is demanding the same at work, and global research of 500 human resources executives across 12 countries and 20 industries reveals that providing excellent employee experiences, enabled by technology, are becoming the new way to win the never-ending war for talent.

“The best talent today expects great digital experiences at work,” said ServiceNow Chief Talent Officer Pat Wadors. “Top talent can work anywhere, and they are choosing companies that embrace advanced technology to make work simpler, faster, better. A fundamental shift is under way, and top human resources leaders are creating a new employee experience realizing that great benefits and cool office perks are no longer enough. Employees want great digital experiences that make work, work better for them.”

Insights into this digital transformation of the employee experience were released today in “ The New CHRO Agenda: Employee Experience Drives Business Value.” The global survey of 500 human resources executives was commissioned by ServiceNow and announced today in Las Vegas at the company’s Knowledge®18 annual customer conference.

The New CHRO Agenda survey showed that US-based companies are accelerating digital transformation faster than peers in Europe and Asia Pacific. Almost one-third of CHROs in the US (32%, vs. 20% in Europe and 15% in Asia Pacific) say that their primary role is shifting toward making human resources more digital and efficient. An even higher percentage say they are increasing investment in digital technology (38%, vs. 19% in Europe and 21% in Asia Pacific).

Improving the employee experience with personalized, predictive and seamless digital technologies is at the core of this digital transformation. And the future is clear: more than half of CHROs surveyed (56%) say the ability to create a digital, consumerized employee experience will define their roles in three years, compared with only 6% who say their role will continue to be defined by traditional human resources activities.

The survey report details trends across North America, Europe and Asia, as well as looking at specific industries such as finance and health care. It also illustrates a road map for digital transformation of the employee experience. To download the full report, click here.

Survey Methodology

ServiceNow commissioned Oxford Economics to survey 500 CHROs about the changing nature of the job and its impact on business performance. Respondents are based in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States, and represent a broad range of B2B and B2C sectors. The survey was administered via Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI). Founded in 1981 as a joint venture with Oxford University’s business college, Oxford Economics specializes in evidence-based thought leadership, forecasting, and economic impact analysis.

