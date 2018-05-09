West Brom relegated after Southampton beats Swansea 1-0

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — West Bromwich Albion was relegated from the Premier League on Tuesday as a result of Southampton's 1-0 win at Swansea that left the Welsh club facing a tough task to stay in the top flight.

Manolo Gabbiadini converted a close-range shot in the 72nd minute as Southampton moved three points above the relegation zone and virtually guaranteed its place in the Premier League next season.

Swansea stayed third from last — the final relegation place — and now must beat already-relegated Stoke on the final day of the season on Sunday and require 17th-place Huddersfield to lose to Chelsea on Wednesday and Arsenal on Sunday.

The game is up, however, for West Brom, which cannot escape the bottom three heading into the final weekend.

West Brom did well just to survive this long, with relegation looking a certainty for months until Darren Moore took over as caretaker manager in early April in place of the fired Alan Pardew.

Under Moore, West Brom is undefeated in five games and has beaten Manchester United and Newcastle away and Tottenham at home. The side needed a draw between Swansea and Southampton to keep alive its faint hopes, but Gabbiadini put paid to that.

The Italy striker has been used mostly as a substitute in recent months and he came off the bench again in the 68th minute against Swansea, with Southampton heading toward an unsatisfactory draw.

Four minutes later, he was in the right place at a corner to turn the ball home — with the aid of a deflection — after Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski pulled off a reflex save from Charlie Austin's volley.

Southampton plays Manchester City in its final match and only has to avoid a heavy loss to extend its six-year stay in the Premier League.