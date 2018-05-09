Results from Imricor MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation Study to Be Presented at Heart Rhythm Society Conference in Boston

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Imricor Medical Systems announced today that the results from the clinical study to evaluate Imricor’s Vision-MR TM Ablation Catheter for the treatment of atrial flutter under real-time MRI guidance will be presented this week at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) conference in Boston. Philipp Sommer MD will present the study results on Saturday, May 12 at 9:00 am ET at the Boston Convention Center during the Magnetic Resonance-Guided Electrophysiological Interventions session.

The single-center study enrolled 35 patients and was sponsored by the University of Leipzig Heart Center in Leipzig, Germany. Professor Gerhard Hindricks MD, Head of the Department of Electrophysiology at the Helios Leipzig Heart Center, was the principal investigator. Results from the study will be submitted to support the CE mark approval process for the Vision-MR Ablation Catheter. Publication of study results to follow later this spring.

Imricor’s Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, when used with the Advantage-MR TM EP Recorder/Stimulator System, allows physicians to perform cardiac ablations under MRI guidance, offering a radiation free environment for patients and physicians. Intraprocedural MR imaging allows for real-time soft tissue imaging of the cardiac anatomy and substrate. This has the potential to improve first-time success rates of ablation procedures by providing lesion visualization and verification. In addition, real-time assessment of the cardiac substrate has the potential to allow physicians to deliver individualized ablation strategies.

To learn more about the study and Imricor’s devices for real time MRI-guided ablations, visit us at HRS 2018 at booth 242.

About Imricor Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. is a privately held company committed to unlocking the potential of interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) by delivering MR compatible systems and devices that allow physicians to perform cardiac ablations under real-time MRI-guidance.

For more information, visit www.imricor.com.

CAUTION: The Advantage-MR TM EP Recorder/Stimulator System has received CE mark approval; it has not yet been approved for use in the United States. The Vision-MR TM Ablation Catheter has been approved as an investigational device for clinical studies in Europe. All other Imricor devices are not yet approved for use in humans.

