Artificial Intelligence and Vehicle Tech Take Center Stage at CES Asia

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that leaders from Alibaba A.I. Labs and BYTON will deliver keynote addresses at the upcoming CES Asia® 2018. Ms. Miffy Chen, general manager, Alibaba A.I. Labs and BYTON Co-Founders, Dr. Carsten Breitfeld and Dr. Daniel Kirchert, will take the CES Asia keynote stage to make major company announcements and share their visions for the future of innovation through artificial intelligence and vehicle technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006555/en/

“Alibaba A.I. Labs and BYTON are global brands that embody the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of our industry,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “These industry visionaries have taken their respective companies to new heights through their leadership, creativity and passion for innovation. They are driving the expansion of technology into new areas like smart cities, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more, which is what CES Asia is all about. We are all very excited for them to take this international stage.”

BYTON CEO & Co-Founder Dr. Carsten Breitfeld and BYTON President & Co-Founder Dr. Daniel Kirchert will deliver their keynote on Wednesday, June 13. They will share BYTON’s vision to create “time to be” for people on the move and elaborate on how BYTON is built as the next generation smart device for the age of self-driving and shared mobility. Dr. Breitfeld and Dr. Kirchert will also introduce BYTON’s unique design philosophy to underline digital power and autonomous features, as well as the company’s common platform strategy.

Dr. Carsten Breitfeld is a world-renowned expert in electric mobility with a PhD in mechanical engineering. Before joining BYTON, Dr. Breitfeld was Vice President and Head of Vehicle Program i8 of BMW Group. Dr. Daniel Kirchert is an experienced executive in China’s premium auto industry, with extensive experience in marketing, sales, branding, business development and operations. Prior to joining BYTON, Dr. Kirchert was managing director of Infiniti China and president of Dongfeng Infiniti Motor Co., Ltd.

Ms. Miffy Chen will discuss the next generation of Alibaba A.I. Labs innovation on Thursday, June 14. At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Alibaba A.I. Labs, together with MTK and SIG, announced in a joint statement that they would cooperate in developing a Bluetooth mesh module. AI service platform from Alibaba A.I. Labs already supports advanced voice and image recognition, as well as increasingly evolving multi-mode recognition. Alibaba A.I. Labs is now considering how to provide these services to the partners. In her keynote presentation, Ms. Chen will announce their future strategies.

Ms. Chen joined Alibaba Group in 2003. She was among the first few product managers working for Taobao.com and has held several roles within Alibaba. She established Alibaba A.I. Labs in 2016, and released the first consumer-facing AI product, Tmall Genie X1 in 2017.

CES Asia 2018 will showcase technology spanning 20 product categories improving lives around the world. It is expected to draw more than 40,000 in attendance, including more than 1,200 members of the global media. A curated show for global brands and cutting edge startups, some 500 companies with the latest in AI, augmented and virtual reality, audio/video, connectivity, digital health, vehicle tech and more will exhibit on the show floor. All keynotes will be located in the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 and additional CES Asia keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

A brand new category for 2018, CES Asia will feature more than 35 exhibitors in the artificial intelligence product category. The vehicle tech category will be the largest to date, with more than 50 companies on the show floor. Alibaba A.I. Labs and BYTON will both be exhibiting along with other notable exhibitors: 360, 3M, Allwinner, ARM Ecosystem Accelerator, Audio-Technica, Baidu, Bose, BYD, Changhong, Continental, Desay SV, Digital China, DJI, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Guangzhou Automobile Group, Haier, Hanergy, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, iFLYTEK, iQIYI, JD.com, KIA, Konka, Leapmotor, Lenovo, Libratone, LifeProof, LG Electronics, Microsoft for Startups, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive, Monster, NavInfo, Neusoft, Onkyo, OnStar/Cadillac, OtterBox, Samsung, Singulato, Skyworth, Sogou, Soling, Sugar Lady, Suning, TCL, United States Postal Service and Wacom.

Registration for CES Asia is now open. For more information on how to exhibit at CES Asia, please visit CESAsia.com.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

Visit CESAsia.com for the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more.

Note to Editors:

High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia 2017 is available for easy download on Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Asia 2018 – June 13-15, Shanghai, China CEO Summit June 24-27, Barcelona, Spain CES Unveiled Amsterdam September 27, Amsterdam, Netherlands CES Unveiled Paris October 3, Paris, France CES 2019 January 8-11, Las Vegas, NV

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006555/en/

CONTACT: Consumer Technology Association

Teresa Hsu, 703-907-5259

thsu@CTA.tech

www.CESAsia.com

or

Bernice Morquette, 703-907-7651

bmorquette@CTA.tech

www.CES.tech

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE NETWORKS SOFTWARE SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 04:00 PM/DISC: 05/08/2018 04:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006555/en