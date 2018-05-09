|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|New York
|24
|10
|.706
|1
|Toronto
|19
|16
|.543
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|17
|.469
|9
|Baltimore
|8
|26
|.235
|17
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|17
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|17
|.469
|1
|Detroit
|14
|20
|.412
|3
|Kansas City
|11
|23
|.324
|6
|Chicago
|9
|23
|.281
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Houston
|22
|15
|.595
|½
|Seattle
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Oakland
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|Texas
|14
|23
|.378
|8½
___
|Monday's Games
Texas 7, Detroit 6
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0
Houston 16, Oakland 2
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Texas (Colon 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Colorado (Anderson 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 3-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Price 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.