US to begin review of assistance to South Sudan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is threatening to cut aid to South Sudan unless the country's civil war is brought to an end.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the U.S. will review its assistance to the East African nation to ensure the money does not contribute to or prolong the conflict, or enable predatory or corrupt behavior.

The U.S. is South Sudan's largest donor, giving over $3.2 billion in humanitarian assistance since civil war broke out in December 2013.

Tuesday's announcement comes amid rising international frustration over the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and created Africa's largest refugee crisis in years.

Sanders says the South Sudanese government has lost credibility while the United States is losing its patience.