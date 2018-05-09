North Dakota agrees to settlement talks over voter ID laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has agreed to enter settlement negotiations with a group of American Indians who sued the state over its expanded voter identification laws.

The settlement talks are scheduled for May 29 in Bismarck.

The agreement comes a week after U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland criticized the state for raising a "litany of embellished concerns" about people taking advantage of his ruling that expands the proof of identity Native Americans can use for North Dakota elections.

Hovland had suggested the parties negotiate a settlement.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum last year signed legislation that reworked the ID laws after tribal members sued the state in 2016. Several members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota have continued to challenge the laws, saying they are a form of voter suppression.