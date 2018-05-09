'The Big Bang Theory' regains its spot at top of ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — As it heads toward the end of another season, CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" has regained its familiar spot at the top of the television rankings.

The Nielsen company said nearly 13 million people watched the CBS comedy last week. The revived "Rosanne," which has created a sensation since returning to the air on ABC this spring, slipped to fourth in last week's ratings.

CBS' "NCIS" was the second most-popular show of the week for the first of a two-episode arc featuring actress Pauley Perrette's exit after 15 years of playing the character Abby.

Thirteen of the week's 20 most-watched shows were on CBS and five were on ABC. The other two were episodes of "The Voice" on NBC.