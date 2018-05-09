  1. Home
Bill on guns and mental health stalls in Colorado capitol

By KATHLEEN FOODY and JAMES ANDERSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/09 02:31

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican lawmakers have defeated a bill allowing a court to order someone considered dangerous to temporarily turn in any firearms, despite backing from law enforcement motivated by the fatal shooting of a young sheriff's deputy.

Striking support from prominent Republican district attorneys and sheriffs couldn't push the bill to the floor of Colorado's GOP-controlled Senate this week.

The bill would have let law enforcement and family members ask a court to issue a temporary order, with scheduled hearings to extend or end that order.

Supporters say the process would protect law-abiding gun owners' rights. Opponents, though, claimed that it would discourage people from seeking mental health treatment.

Three states have passed similar legislation after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school in February.