Judge reviewing lawsuit settlement over hot Texas prison

HOUSTON (AP) — About 1,300 inmates who'd been sweltering in the Texas summer heat and humidity are getting air conditioning in their housing areas under settlement of a civil rights lawsuit under review Tuesday by a federal judge who's already accepted it.

The tentative settlement, announced in February, resolved a lawsuit filed in 2014 by six inmates who contended the oppressive heat at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wallace Pack Unit, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Houston, was unconstitutionally cruel punishment.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison considered objections to the agreement from about 20 inmates at a hearing Tuesday.

"Most of the objections, frankly, were not actual objections to the settlement but were just complaints that really aren't precluded one way or the other from the settlement," Jeff Edwards, the lead attorney for the inmates, said. "It's not really objections, but just clarifications or misunderstandings or something like that."

Ellison last summer ruled the nation's largest prison system was "deliberately indifferent" to the heat risks and subjected inmates at the Pack Unit to "a substantial risk of serious injury or death." He ordered the agency to come up with a plan to keep the heat index, the combination of temperature and humidity, no higher than 88 degrees (31.11 Celsius) at the Pack Unit.

Evidence presented to Ellison showed the heat index at the prison topped 100 degrees (38 Celsius) during 13 days in 2016, and was between 90 degrees (32.22 Celsius) and 99 degrees (37.22 Celsius) on 55 days.

The agreement covers only the Pack Unit, and Edwards said it was immediately unclear if other uncooled Texas prisons would get air conditioning.

"There seems to be indications they're beginning to do things differently," he said of state corrections officials. "It would be very wise of them to take that approach.

"If they don't take steps for other units, my expectation is additional litigation would follow, whether it's by us or by other firms. ... But the template is there how to do it."

Including Pack, Texas has 29 air-conditioned prisons. Another 75 are either partially cooled or have no cooling. About 32,000 beds overall are considered air-conditioned. Texas had 145,210 inmates as of Tuesday.

"While the TDCJ is confident that its current protocols protect offenders from the effects of extreme heat, the agreement adds additional protections for vulnerable offenders and removes the uncertainty of prolonged litigation allowing the department a clear path forward," the agency said in a statement.

Prison officials had argued unsuccessfully to the judge that they provided the Pack Unit inmates with showers, fans and ice water, other ventilation, unlimited rest periods in air-conditioned areas and education concerning heat precautions.

Under the agreement, temporary air conditioning units will be used between April 15 and October 15 to keep the heat index at the Pack Unit no higher than 88 degrees. The temporary units will be replaced with a permanent system within two years if state lawmakers approve spending for the project.

"An important component of the agreement is a TDCJ process to determine and classify 26 'heat-sensitive' offender classifications to assess the relative risk level of heat injury for certain offenders and to take appropriate precautions within our current infrastructure for those who are at high risk, minimizing the likelihood of future litigation," the prison agency said.

Pack inmates who are over the age of 65 or have health conditions like heart disease or hypertension are considered "heat sensitive." According to the judge's order, they're entitled to more rights, like being moved in an air-conditioned vehicle if they're transported from the unit. If Pack inmates are moved, they must be taken to an air-conditioned prison.

Figures presented in court last summer showed 22 inmates have died of heat stroke since 1998, although none at the Pack Unit.