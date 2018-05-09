JobzMall Introduces New Features ‘Home’ and ‘Maps’ To Job Seekers As Tech Start-up Continues Expansion

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--JobzMall, the virtual shopping mall that connects people seeking jobs and companies searching for employees, today launched two new features designed to make JobzMall even more efficient.

The first, called JobzMall Home, delivers a real-time feed with updates from every company a user follows, all in one place. From recent videos to job openings, Home takes the job seeker beyond “the virtual mall,” enabling a real connection, instantly.

The second new medium from JobzMall, called Maps, allows the user to visually explore and interact with job openings on a 3D Map. “You can completely customize this feature -- either visually exploring all available jobs within your vicinity or searching for job openings close to any specific address entered into JobzMall Maps. You can even calculate real-time traffic from your house,” explained Nathan Candaner, CEO of JobzMall.

Since its beta launch earlier this year, JobzMall has garnered the attention of thousands of millennials and college students eager to find a job that’s just right for them. “I think of JobzMall as a combined Amazon, Netflix and Tinder – all wrapped together for the workforce,” said Candaner, a 23-year-old entrepreneur.

Candaner has used his millennial frame of reference to create the JobzMall platform. Besides using visually stunning graphics, the company provides tools that empower job seekers, letting them stand out, such as Video Applications and Resumes. “When you see the resumes of most college students, they just are not that impressive. At that young age, what can be written to impress the future employer? Instead, our Video Applications feature enables them to stand out and demonstrate why they are different and better than competing candidates,” Candaner added.

The company already has discovered that video applications are 90 percent more likely to be seen than a regular application. In addition, when the video application is used, JobzMall notifies the job seeker each time his or her application is viewed by a potential employer. So far, JobzMall has partnered with 16 Southern California universities, including University of Southern California.

JobzMall was co-founded by a unique mother-son entrepreneurial team. Nathan Candaner and his mother, Pembe Candaner, JobzMall president, have both the ability to understand the younger job seeker and the experience to identify and eliminate inefficiencies in the staffing marketplace. Pembe Candaner, an HR veteran with extensive industry experience, previously served as CEO of Adecco Turkey and Kariyer.net, Turkey’s leading job board. The rest of the JobzMall team ranges in age from millennials to Generation X, fueling the company’s diversity.

While JobzMall is a boon for the young job seeker, it also presents huge advantages for employers. The company heavily invests in machine learning to cut hiring and advertising costs for companies that have created job “stores” in the virtual mall setting. “Decision-making in hiring used to be data-driven but we strongly believe AI-driven hiring is the future. Connecting relevant job seekers with relevant organizations, not only saves time, but also is the best way to engage with your audience,” said Pembe Candaner.

Moving forward, JobzMall intends to keep investing in machine learning and creating new educational tools to combat the skills gap. JobzMall refers to this as: Engagement, Efficiency and Education.

“Our user interface and platform delivers engagement and our machine learning improves efficiency. But we don’t stop there -- we will be introducing interactive tools that can evaluate and educate the new workforce,” said Nathan Candaner.

Pembe Candaner added, “It’s clear that automation has resulted in the evolution of existing jobs and will continue to have this effect on the job marketplace. Therefore, at JobzMall, we recognize the need to address the resulting skills gap.” JobzMall is a part of the prestigious organization Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN), advocating programs for apprenticeship programs for youth employment and skills for business, alongside Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, IBM, Nestle and others.

About JobzMall: JobzMall is the new medium for the new workforce. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., JobzMall is committed to empowering job seekers and employers and making job finding enjoyable, engaging and accessible to everyone. Find more information at www.jobzmall.com.

