Lundbeck US Tops Corporate-Reputation Rankings for Third Consecutive Year

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--For the third straight year, Lundbeck US, an affiliate of Danish-based H. Lundbeck A/S, was ranked first in corporate reputation by U.S. patient groups. According to the annual PatientView Corporate Reputation of Pharma, US Edition, Lundbeck has the best overall reputation among patient groups familiar with the company. Lundbeck also ranked first in 10 individual categories, including patient-centricity and integrity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006254/en/

“Receiving this recognition is very rewarding; but to receive it three years in a row is particularly meaningful. It is a powerful testament to the dedication our employees have to the patient communities we serve,” said Peter Anastasiou, executive vice president and head of Lundbeck North America. “At Lundbeck, we always strive to see the person behind the disease, and we are deeply embedded in our patient communities so that we stay attuned to patients’ needs. To know that patient groups recognize and value our commitment and active engagement is both gratifying and inspiring.”

The is based on feedback from 169 U.S. patient groups. The groups ranked 30 leading pharmaceutical companies on 12 key reputational attributes: patient-centered strategy, patient information, patient safety, high-quality products, transparency in pricing, transparency in clinical data, transparency in funding, corporate integrity, quality of patient-group relationships, “beyond the pill” services, engaging patients in research and engaging patients in development.

Among the report’s highlights:

79 percent of patient groups that work with Lundbeck US identified the company as having the “most effective patient-centered strategy” 72 percent of patient groups that work with Lundbeck US gave the company top ranking for “best high-quality patient information” Nearly half (47.6 percent) of patient groups familiar with Lundbeck US identified the company as having the “most integrity” – 23 percentage points higher than the second-ranked company Of patient groups that work with the company, 75 percent ranked Lundbeck US first for “best patient-group relationships”

One example of the company’s unique approach to patient-group relationships is a new program launched in collaboration with the Davis Phinney Foundation. Throughout 2017, Lundbeck US partnered with patient organizations to identify unmet needs in the Parkinson’s community. The outgrowth of that collaboration is Sidekicks™, an intergenerational program that brings together school-aged youth and people with Parkinson’s to share stories and participate in creative activities. Developed with direct input from the patient communities we serve, the program is designed to address the isolation felt by many people with Parkinson’s, while also creating a greater understanding of what it means to live with Parkinson’s.

In all, Lundbeck partnered with 26 patient groups in 2017 to engage around policy, raise awareness of brain disorders, and develop and support patient programs. In addition, employees participated in more than 600 advocacy events.

“Based on Lundbeck’s history, principles, and consistent, respectful listening and collaboration with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, it’s no surprise to us that Lundbeck once again received top ranking in the corporate reputation survey,” said DBSA Vice President of External Affairs Allen Doederlein. “After a decade of dynamic partnership, we know Lundbeck to be motivated by the same desire that compels DBSA: they want to improve people’s lives providing education, tools, access and—crucially—empowerment that will make wellness a practical reality.”

The PatientView survey was fielded between November 2017 and January 2018 and included 46 patient groups dedicated to Lundbeck’s focus areas of mental health, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, rare diseases and neurological conditions.

About Lundbeck

Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of research focus are depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with psychiatric and neurological disorders and far too many suffer due to inadequate treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for improved treatment and a better life for people living with psychiatric and neurological disorders — we call this Progress in Mind.

Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programs and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy.

In the U.S., Lundbeck employs nearly 1,000 people focused solely on accelerating therapies for brain disorders. With a special commitment to the lives of patients, families and caregivers, Lundbeck US actively engages in hundreds of initiatives each year that support our patient communities. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site at www.lundbeckus.com and connect with us on Twitter at @LundbeckUS.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006254/en/

CONTACT: Lundbeck Media Contact:

Molly Brennan

MLLY@lundbeck.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH HOSPITALS MENTAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER FAMILY GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Lundbeck

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 05/08/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006254/en