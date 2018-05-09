Stakes high as Seattle considers business tax for homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's latest tax proposal to combat homelessness takes aim at large businesses such as Amazon that have helped drive Seattle's economic boom.

The measure has sparked intense debate over who should pay to solve the housing crisis exacerbated by that growth.

The City Council is proposing a tax on employee-hours to raise about $75 million a year for affordable housing and homelessness services.

Nearly 600 large employers making at least $20 million in gross revenue would pay about $500 a year per worker.

Supporters insist Amazon and others that have benefited from Seattle's prosperity and contributed to growing income inequality should pay.

Businesses and others say it will have ripple effects and say the city should prioritize its spending.

Amazon raised the stakes last week when it halted construction planning on a 17-story tower as it awaits a tax vote.