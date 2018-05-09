FIFA hopeful VAR will prevent World Cup controversies

BRUSSELS (AP) — FIFA has acknowledged the frozen screens, unsmooth offside lines and other recent Video Assistant Referee (VAR) hiccups but soccer's governing body is hopeful the system will prevent controversial decisions at the World Cup.

Johannes Holzmueller, the head of FIFA's Technology Innovation Department, said on Tuesday "now that we go into the World Cup we are quite sure that we will have the best setup that is possible at the moment."

Holzmueller, however, refused to say the system would be fool-proof in time for the World Cup that kicks off in Moscow on June 14.

Ultimately, he said, that "it is technology. It can fail."