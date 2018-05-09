Resorts World Catskills Welcomes Gavin DeGraw Back to His Roots

MONTICELLO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Resorts World Catskills, New York’s largest commercial casino that is closest to Manhattan, announced that multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform in its intimate 2,500 seat RW Epicenter on Friday, May 18, as its first musical act in the Epicenter.

Born and raised in neighboring South Fallsburg, NY, DeGraw has sold more than one million records in the U.S., and has toured around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel . He rose to fame with the single "I Don't Want to Be" from his debut album Chariot. That song also became the theme for the television drama series “One Tree Hill.” Other singles from the album included notably "Chariot" and "Follow Through." His second self-titled album was released in 2008 and included the top-twenty single "In Love with a Girl."

Tickets for the DeGraw concert range from general admission to unique VIP experiences. Doors open at 7:00 pm and the show begins at 8:00 pm. Tickets went on sale at 12:00 pm on Monday and are available by visiting RWCatskills.com or Ticketmaster.com.

“As a singer and songwriter, Gavin DeGraw is one of the most versatile and accomplished musicians in entertainment today,” said Robert E. Victoria, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Catskills. “His talent, coupled with his deep connection to the Catskills region, make him a natural fit as our first musical act. We are incredibly proud to welcome him back to his roots and look forward to continuing our Grand Opening celebration events throughout the month.”

Throughout May, numerous special events and promotions are slated to commemorate the introduction of the casino resort’s many new additions. Among the new attractions are Cellaio, an Italian influenced steakhouse by celebrity chef Scott Conant, who will celebrate its grand opening the following day.

Resorts World Catskills offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment and luxury in the region. With a strong line-up of local and nationally recognized acts, Resorts World Catskills is a driving factor in helping bring entertainment back to the region and helping to restore the Catskills as a premier getaway and true destination.

Resorts World Catskills is an all-season integrated casino resort that features more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas-style gaming, which includes 2,150 slot machines and over 150 live table games. In addition to its expansive gaming area, the casino resort also includes 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, a 332 all-suite hotel, the Crystal Life Spa, two fitness centers, and the 2,500 seat RW Epicenter. Valet and complimentary self-parking in the covered garage and outdoor lots are available. To make your reservation, please call 1-833-586-9358, and a guest service representative will be happy to assist you 24 hours a day.

For more information about Resorts World Catskills and Gavin DeGraw’s performance, please visit www.rwcatskills.com or Ticketmaster.com.

About Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title-track, “Chariot.” Gavin’s self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking homerun,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.” In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013 DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song “Best I Ever Had”,” and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others. In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for “We Both Know,” the song he co-wrote with Colbie Caillat for the 2013 film, “Safe Haven.” Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel and hit a milestone with the release of his first greatest hits compilation titled Finest Hour in the fall of 2014. Gavin’s fifth studio album, Something Worth Saving, released in 2016 through his longtime label RCA Records, featured the hit single “She Sets The City On Fire.” DeGraw is currently on the road touring and working on new music.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort includes an 18-story all-suite hotel and a casino and entertainment complex featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 2,150 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room and private gaming salons. The casino resort destination also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant that will be introduced in spring 2018, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino bars and lounges. Upon completion, the hotel will feature 332 luxury suites, including 27 premium accommodations consisting of garden suites, penthouse suites and two-story villas. Additional hotel amenities include the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers.

The destination resort in which Resorts World Catskills is located will also include an entertainment project providing additional entertainment, food and accommodations. In early 2019, a Rees Jones-redesigned golf course and will also be added to this destination resort.

