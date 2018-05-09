Celebrate Mom With the Perfect, Heartwarming Gift From Macy’s

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--This Mother’s Day, Macy’s (NYSE:M) has every extra special gift to help celebrate the amazing moms in your life. Show your appreciation by selecting from a wide assortment of stylish finds in fashion, accessories, home, beauty, and more. In addition, until May 31, 10 percent of the purchase price of a special-edition Thalia Sodi Collection t-shirt will benefit March of Dimes and its mission to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006241/en/

Support the health of moms and babies with the special-edition Thalia Sodi Collection t-shirt benefitting March of Dimes. $29.50, available in select Macy’s locations and on macys.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mothers are incredible—they provide strength, support, love, and so much inspiration, so we want to help our customers celebrate the moms in their lives in an extraordinary way,” said Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s Fashion. “We’ve curated a gorgeous assortment of gifts for all types of moms that will make them feel special not only on Mother’s Day, but year-round.”

Fashion and Accessories

From stackable rings to statement earrings to pastel accessories and more, Macy’s is sure to have a gift as unique as your mom. For the mother who is also a fashionista, go floral. This spring is all about pastels, statement pinks and bold blooms—a flirty blouse from MICHAEL Michael Kors or a light and bright handbag from Giani Bernini are excellent ways to elevate her wardrobe. Have a mom who loves to sparkle? Pick something fabulous from our collection of Mother’s Day jewelry that includes diamond and sapphire necklaces and bracelets from Effy® to add some glam to her special day. For something a bit more practical, but equally marvelous, choose a gift from the Tech Shop for smart finds like the Fossil Q Venture Gen 3 touchscreen watch that will make mom’s everyday life a little bit easier.

In further celebration of mothers everywhere, Macy’s is proud to once again partner with March of Dimes, which leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies, supporting research, leading programs and providing education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. With a t-shirt designed by superstar mom Thalia Sodi as part of her collection for Macy’s, 10 percent of the purchase price will be donated to March of Dimes from now until May 31.

Beauty

Oftentimes Mom doesn’t have time to take care of herself, so let Macy’s pick the perfect items that are guaranteed to enhance her beauty, inside and out. A curated list of Macy’s Beauty products will make her feel special, whether she’s a makeup, fragrance or skincare fanatic. As the fragrance authority, Macy’s is a one-stop destination for all the best scents, whether she likes a classic like Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, or ethereal floral notes like Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum. Give Mom skincare essentials from the most sought-after brands, like Sunday Riley, Clarins, Mario Badescu and Shiseido, because giving the gift of glowing skin never goes out of style. Lastly, for a tone that is just as unique as she is, Macy’s offers more than 1,200 shades of foundation from MAC, Estée Lauder, Smashbox, Lancôme, and so many more, so finding her perfect match is a breeze!

What better way to thank the special Moms in your life than to pamper them? Macy’s offers a wide variety of services, most of which are complimentary, including mini facials, trend tutorials, and customized treatments from popular brands such as Bobbi Brown, Clarins, Clinique, Dior, Estée Lauder, MAC, Lancôme, and Chanel. Request a list of “Macy’s Signature Services” at your local beauty counter or by searching Beauty Services at macys.com to pick the perfect one for her.

Home

Make Mom feel like the queen of her castle by giving her some new home essentials like a luxury bath robe from Hotel Collection, a Bodum French Press coffee maker or a set of Riedel wine glasses for a night in with friends. Macy’s has a wide selection of kitchen, dining and entertaining, décor, and bed and bath items that she is bound to love. If she has been eyeing a new tablescape, let her be among the first to receive the new Lucky Brand tabletop décor line, which is a Californian-inspired collection mixing textures, complementary hues, and hand-crafted techniques. If she is tech-savvy, why not grab a Google Home and let her automate her routines so she has more time to relax? If she’s been looking for a reason to entertain, consider Macy’s stunning selection of Thirstystone’s line, which has unique marble pieces such as serveware, coasters, and cheese boards, which are sure to make her the hostess with the most.

If you’re crunched for time, Macy’s also offers gift cards; a buy online, pick up in store option; and appointments with our MyStylist, free personal shopping service! Want more gift ideas? Check out Macy’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide at macys.com/Gifts to learn more about the Gifts We Love, get inspiration, and shop the curated assortments for everything you need this Mother’s Day.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 650 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ® and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores -- including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, Dadeland in Miami and South Coast Plaza in southern California -- are known internationally and are leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $52 million each year, plus 153,000 hours of volunteer service, to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006241/en/

CONTACT: Macy’s Media Relations

Billy Dumé, 646-429-7449

billy.dume@macys.com

or

Erica White, 646-429-7470

erica.white@macys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN OTHER CONSUMER DEPARTMENT STORES LUXURY ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS PHILANTHROPY TEENS RETAIL COSMETICS FASHION OTHER PHILANTHROPY SPECIALTY OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Macy’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 12:10 PM/DISC: 05/08/2018 12:10 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006241/en