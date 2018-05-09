Woman charged with killing boyfriend, stashing corpse in bin

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is charged with killing her live-in boyfriend with help from her mother last fall and keeping the corpse in a trash bin on the porch for months before dumping the body in the woods.

Thirty-one-year-old Erika Guttilla is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in St Albans. She and 28-year-old Corey Cassani were arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Troy Ford, of Brooklyn, New York.

Ford's remains were found in the woods over the weekend in Highgate.

Police say Ford lived with Guttilla at her parents' home in Highgate.

Guttilla was held without bail, and Cassani was jailed on $25,000 bail. It wasn't known if they had lawyers.

Guttilla's mother, 60-year-old Carmen Guttilla, pleaded not guilty Monday to aiding in the commission of a felony.