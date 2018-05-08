ERP Power Introduces World’s Smallest Led Driver for Signage Applications

MOORPARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, today announced the world’s smallest constant voltage drivers for indoor and outdoor LED signage applications will be demonstrated May 8-10 at LIGHTFAIR® International 2018 in Chicago. The new VGM Series drivers are available in 60W/12V and 100W/24V models that deliver double the power density of industry competitors and achieve 90% efficiency from 50-100% of load with power factor greater than 0.9 and THD less than 20%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005620/en/

ERP Power VGM Series Driver for LED Signage Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

“ERP has once again redefined what small and powerful means in the LED lighting industry,” said , CEO of ERP Power. “LED signage designers are no longer constrained by the size of the power supply when crafting creative signage experiences.”

The patent-pending power electronics design comes in an IP66-rated aluminum housing to improve thermal performance, and complies with the UL879 standard for electric sign components, while also being listed in the UL Sign Component Manual (SAM). The VGM Series helps LED signage manufacturers meet the technical requirements of ENERGY STAR®, California Title 24 and the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) specifications. The UL Class 2 VGM Series driver is one-fifth smaller than similar capacity drivers in the industry, integrates 6 kV surge protection, and is highly efficient to reduce electricity consumption. The new ERP drivers are designed in California and built to last with a 5-year limited warranty and predicted lifetime of 50,000 hours at Tc=90°C.

The VGM Series drivers for LED signage are currently available in sampling quantities with a production lead time of 4-6 weeks from ERP Power distributors.

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Trenton Waterhouse at + 1 623 523 1672 or email SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005620/en/

CONTACT: ERP Power LLC

Trenton Waterhouse, + 1 623-523-1672

SaveEnergy@erp-power.com

www.erp-power.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS ENERGY UTILITIES TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: ERP Power LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 11:30 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 11:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005620/en