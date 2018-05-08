Cable Conduits Procurement Report –Category Management Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Cable Conduits and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyzes the market from both the buyers and the suppliers perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the key negotiation levers and the pricing models to help them reduce their spend.

“In the cable conduits market, the buyers are procuring waterproof coating solutions to curtail potential threats, such as short circuits and corrosion,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. “As the construction industry is one of the major end-user segments, the construction of new residential buildings and offices will result in higher demand for electrical fitting components,” added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for cable conduits.

The growth of the construction industry will influence the growth of the cable conduits market Rapid industrialization in APAC countries such as China, India, and Indonesia Growing stringency in government oversights on construction projects, especially in North America and Europe

Cable conduits supply market analysis

Since procurement costs become a major factor for the buyers in the cable conduits category, they opt for suppliers who provide reliability in the products. The buyers should also evaluate the suppliers based on their performance.

Category management strategies for cable conduits

One of the category management strategies is to collaborate with the suppliers who can offer products on time. Such suppliers help the buyers reduce the time associated with the procurement and also curtail potential delays.

