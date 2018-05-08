Brewnite for Independence and Seek the Seal During American Craft Beer Week®

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--For the thirteenth consecutive year, small and independent brewers from coast to coast will participate in American Craft Beer Week (ACBW) from May 14-20. Presented by CraftBeer.com —the Brewers Association’s website for beer lovers—ACBW celebrates the country’s more than 6,300 small and independent brewers with events across the nation, including exclusive brewery tours, special beer releases, beer and food pairings, tap takeovers and more.

A mosaic made up of beer bottles and cans from across the country featuring the Brewers Association's independent craft brewer seal. (Photo: Business Wire)

New this year, CraftBeer.com invites beer enthusiasts to toast independent craft brewers during ACBW by pledging to seek beers marked with the independent craft brewer seal. Those who pledge to seek the seal on the ACBW page on CraftBeer.com will receive their very own independent craft brewer seal pin as a badge of their support.

“While beer lovers regularly enjoy their favorite independent craft beers, American Craft Beer Week is a special occasion that provides craft beer enthusiasts across the country with the opportunity to take part in a larger movement and unite for independence,” said Jess Baker, editor in chief, CraftBeer.com. “This year, we encourage beer lovers to seek the seal and remind them to support independent craft brewers during American Craft Beer Week.”

To help beer lovers brewnite this year, CraftBeer.com created a mosaic made up of beer bottles and cans from across the country featuring the independent craft brewer seal.

Untappd, the mobile-based social network that connects breweries with craft beer lovers, is also offering an ACBW badge for users who check in a craft beer brewed by an independent craft brewer during ACBW.

Visit CraftBeer.com’s Brewery Finder to find a participating brewery near you, join the conversation using #ACBW and #SeektheSeal on social media and stay up to date with the CraftBeer.com Facebook page.

About CraftBeer.com

Launched in 2009, CraftBeer.com is the beer lovers website produced by the Brewers Association —the leading trade association for small and independent craft brewers. CraftBeer.com shares the stories behind America’s small and independent breweries, and is the primary educational resource on beer, beer styles, beer and food pairings and recipes along with craft beer community trends and news. CraftBeer.com publishes an extensive U.S. brewery database along with the CraftBeer.com Beer & Food Course, CraftBeer.com Beer 101 Course and annual Great American Beer Bars list, and celebrates American Craft Beer Week ® and the independent craft brewer seal. Follow CraftBeer.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

