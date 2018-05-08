Priest accused of abusing 2 boys, making 1 confess afterward

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been charged with abusing at least two boys during his four decades as a priest in the Erie, Pennsylvania, diocese, and making one of them say confession after the alleged assaults.

The state attorney general said Tuesday that the 64-year-old Rev. David Poulson, of Oil City, abused one of the victims more than 20 times inside church rectories. The charges against him include indecent assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say the Erie Diocese had received complaints about what they say were Poulson's "sexual predator tendencies" as far back as 2010. But he remained an active priest until about two months ago.

The diocese says it is preparing a statement. Court documents did not list an attorney for Poulson.