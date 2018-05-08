Dig resumes near where cold case teen's body found in 2008

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 1986 was found more than a decade ago.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says his department has probable cause to conduct the search, but declined to say what officers are trying to find.

Officers using shovels and excavation equipment began digging at the Macomb Township site Monday. Dwyer has said they are prepared to continue the work throughout the week.

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the area and the remains of Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance.

Ream was convicted of her murder and is serving life in prison.

___

Information from: The Macomb Daily, http://www.macombdaily.com