The Latest: Hawaii governor says US help probably needed

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on lava pouring out from fissures caused by Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii (all times local):

4:10 a.m.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he has called the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Authority to tell officials that he believes the state will need federal help to deal with the erupting volcano that has spewed lava from fissures and prompted evacuations.

Ige made the comments Monday when he met with people on Hawaii's Big Island who have left their homes near the Kilauea volcano.

The eruption and lava has destroyed 26 homes.

Evacuated residents do not know how long they will be displaced.

Ige says he made the calls to federal officials because he believes it "was very important that we assure that state, federal and county assets would be available to keep" residents safe.

___

12 a.m.

As Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lava and forces the evacuation of nearby homes, it can be difficult for people not from the Big Island to understand why anyone would risk living near an active volcano with such destructive power.

But the people here are largely self-sufficient and understand the risks of their location.

The slopes of Kilauea offer a lush rural setting and affordable land that contrasts sharply with Hawaii's more expensive real estate.

Living on one of the world's most active volcanoes comes with risks.

A dozen lava vents have opened in streets of the Puna district and 35 structures have burned.

The Puna district is a region of mostly unpaved roads of volcanic rock about a 30-minute drive from the coastal town of Hilo.