Quantzig’s Data Governance Study on the Healthcare Services Industry – Request for a Free Demo Now!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data governance study on the healthcare services industry. A renowned healthcare services provider wanted to understand and identify the healthcare industry trends.

According to the data governance experts at Quantzig, “In the healthcare services market, data governance helps businesses organize health information throughout its lifecycle – right from the patients’ admission until the patient is discharged.”

The healthcare industry is moving towards a value-based model from a traditional fee-for-service model to address the increasing concerns for health. The health care services providers are installing innovative care delivery models to distribute cost-efficient, high-quality, and smart health care access to the customers. Among the rising revenue pressures and deteriorating profit margins, the growth of the healthcare services industry can be credited to factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing clinical and technology advances, and increasing awareness about health and wellness.

The data governance solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to make business decisions, enhance operations, and create new products and services. The client was able to recover operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of care.

This data governance solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This data governance solution offered predictive insights on:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

