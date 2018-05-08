Guangzhou Evergrande held to 0-0 draw at Tianjin Quanjian

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Fabio Cannavaro faced his former club on Tuesday in the second round of the Asian Champions League and neither side was able to score.

Two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande, now coached by Cannavaro, was held to a 0-0 draw at Tianjin Quanjian in the first leg of the series.

Cannavaro left Tianjin in November to move to southern China.

The second leg will be next week in Guangzhou.

Also, Buriram United defeated two-time champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2. Edgar scored two goals and Diogo added the other for the Thai club.