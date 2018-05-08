Top Four Reasons Why Supply Chain Visibility Is More Important Than Ever Before | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top four reasons why supply chain visibility is more important than ever before.

Supply chain visibility is all about knowing where the inventory is at a particular time, and how well components, parts, or products in transit can be traced as they move from the manufacturer to their final destination. Improving and strengthening the supply chain is the ultimate goal of supply chain visibility. This would enable a quick response to any errors or changes in the SCM. Rising competition, globalization, and the growing market complexities have widened the difficulty for companies to keep tabs on their ever-expanding supplier networks. Attaining clear visibility in the entire supply chain is a challenging task, but also more complicated today than ever before. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top four reasons why supply chain visibility is more important than ever before.

According to the supply chain visibility experts at Quantzig, “The ultimate goal of improving supply chain visibility is to progress and strengthen the supply chain by making information readily available to all stakeholders.”

Top reasons why supply chain visibility is more important than ever

Rising complexity of SCM: Today many organizations function on a global scale and use numerous mode of logistics and shipping to serve their customers. Having a good supply chain visibility is indispensable to track the supplier network activity precisely and accomplish SCM. But even though your firm may not have to deal with the global demand and supply, there is a good chance for your supply chain to become widespread and complex. Proper communication and the skills to make rapid and informed decisions could be a challenge. In this case, the best solution to increase supply chain visibility may be to capitalize in a cloud technology that is capable of managing big data or to work with a logistics company that focuses in transportation management. Meeting customer demand: The customers of today have more choices than ever before. This puts them at the right to demand more. Modern customers expect shorter cycle times and will be less tolerant of mistakes and late deliveries. To meet such high demands, firms need a transparent, more effective supply chain, and a better flow of data and information. A system that delivers a comprehensive view of the supply chain will help generate better consistency while classifying SKUs, measuring units, and imposing timelines. Compliance with regulatory demands: Supply chain visibility tools help firms trace the continuously changing landscape of government regulations and compliance. This is particularly useful for organizations who function on a global scale when it comes to handling the complexity of trade agreements and government tariffs. Additionally, companies can better predict and respond to new regulations in the industry and in terms of transportation used. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of top four reasons why supply chain visibility is more important than ever

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

