Split over statue honoring Polish massacre victims ongoing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The debate over the proposed removal of a statue in New Jersey honoring victims of a 1940 massacre of Poles is ongoing.

Three members of Jersey City's council have called a news conference Tuesday to oppose Mayor Steven Fulop's effort to remove the Katyn memorial from a waterfront plaza just across the Hudson River from New York City.

The controversy already has sparked a cross-Atlantic war of words between Fulop and a Polish senator who has criticized the move.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier gagged, bound and impaled in the back with a bayonet. It stands on a granite base containing soil from the Katyn Forest, where many victims were buried on the western edge of Russia.

It has stood at Jersey City's Exchange Place since 1991.