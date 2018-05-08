Amazing Lash Studio Reaches Milestone with 100,000th Member

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Amazing Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash extension brand, announced that Audrey Townson became their 100,000 th member at the Redlands, California studio location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005149/en/

Audrey Townson, 100,000th Amazing Lash Studio Member (Photo: Business Wire)

Owner Raquel Hernandez could not be more excited, stating, “ It’s an incredible honor for Redlands to be a part of such an important milestone for Amazing Lash Studio. We love our members and are so thrilled that Audrey is a part of history for our rapidly growing franchise!”

Townson is being honored as the 100,000 th member with a free one-year membership to Amazing Lash Studio and a basket filled with a full arsenal of fabulous Amazing Lash Studio products.

Townson was introduced to Amazing Lash Studio by the mom of her son’s classmate. “As a pharmaceutical sales rep with two children, ages 15 and 4, my life is like so many other moms, crazy busy!” say Townson. “When I heard of all the time lash extensions would save me and how good I would look – and I do look good – I was on board. Being part of this milestone and all that comes with it is a fun bonus!”

“Since Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010, our mission has been to help women to look and feel amazing at an affordable cost,” said President and COO Heather Elrod. “Our brand has pioneered the way for masses of women across the country to have access to semi-permanent lash extensions as part of their beauty regimen. We celebrate this extraordinary milestone with our members, guests and franchisees who share our passion for this business! We are excited and grateful for yet another amazing accomplishment.”

In addition to this milestone, Amazing Lash Studio was recently ranked #5 as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchise for 2018.

Amazing Lash Studio provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions at retail studios across the country in convenient locations that offer extended hours and feature private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables their highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets. By providing their clients with a more convenient, comfortable and affordable luxury service, Amazing Lash Studio has become the largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise in the nation.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 by Edward and Jessica Le, with a vision to be the leading provider of affordable eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios are retail salons that apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013, and to date has 183 open studios in 27 states and 713 Regional Developer Units awarded. They recently earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchise s for 2018.

For additional information go to amazinglashstudio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005149/en/

CONTACT: CH Media

Barbara Carrera Holland, 602-404-7561

chmedia@cox.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN LUXURY TEENS RETAIL COSMETICS FASHION SPECIALTY CONSUMER BRIDAL

SOURCE: Amazing Lash Studio

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005149/en