Ben Milam Whiskey Wins Back-to-Back Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Ben Milam Whiskey, a Blanco, Texas-based distillery and spirits company, announced today that all three of the company’s products received awards at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Ben Milam’s Single Barrel Bourbon received the esteemed Double Gold award for the second consecutive year, while the limited release Barrel Proof Bourbon and the Small Batch Rye each received Gold awards. The Ben Milam Small Batch Rye received a Silver award in 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005440/en/

Ben Milam Whiskey garners three awards at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SFWSC is one of the most respected and prestigious spirits competitions in the country. Each judge is a seasoned expert with a trusted palate, ensuring that each medal indicates the highest caliber of quality. The 18 th San Francisco World Spirits Competition received the largest number of entries in the competition’s history with 2,200 spirits submitted.

The rare Double Gold medal is awarded when all members of the competition’s judging panel unanimously give a Gold medal designation based on a blind tasting. Spirits that receive this award are among the finest in the world.

“Saying we were excited to learn that our flagship whiskey was awarded the Double Gold again this year is truly an understatement,” said Marsha Milam, founder of Ben Milam Whiskey. “Winning this type of award is life-changing, and having not one but all three of our products recognized is something we are incredibly proud of. We’re a small operation with one goal: to make incredible whiskey, and we’re doing just that.”

About the whiskies:

Ben Milam’s Single Barrel Bourbon is known for its smooth finish. Combine that with a nose of brown sugar and caramel and tastes of vanilla and cinnamon and you have an award-winning combination. The Ben Milam Small Batch Rye mixes it up with a nose of baking spices, vanilla, mint and dill. The taste includes cane sugar, honey and nutmeg, and the finish brings out hints of black pepper, oak and leather. Ben Milam Barrel Proof Bourbon embraces the sweeter side of the spirit, combining a nose of toffee, candied nuts, oak and baking spices with tastes of fig and molasses. The finish is long and creamy. This limited release will be available again in the fall.

Ben Milam Whiskey currently has a Texas-wide distribution through Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and is available in fine liquor stores throughout the state.

ABOUT BEN MILAM WHISKEY

Ben Milam Whiskey is an award-winning limited production, high-quality whiskey distillery located in Blanco, Texas. The distillery currently offers three products: Ben Milam Single Barrel Bourbon, Ben Milam Barrel Proof Bourbon (limited release) and the Ben Milam Small Batch Rye. Ben Milam Whiskey currently has statewide distribution in Texas and is available at fine liquor stores. For more information visit www.benmilamwhiskey.com. If you're interested in carrying our products, please call 830.833.3033.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005440/en/

CONTACT: Red Fan Communications

Lindsay Yanko, 512-551-9253

lindsay@redfancommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: Ben Milam Whiskey

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005440/en