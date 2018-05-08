Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Confidence in the U.S. economy continues to ride high, although concerns loom around trade tension and the business cycle, according to a new survey of middle market dealmakers by Antares Capital.

Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents said they are more or much more confident in the outlook for the US economy than they were at the beginning of 2018. More specifically, private equity sponsors and middle market borrowers are upbeat with 50 percent saying they are more confident than they were in January, while lenders are the most pessimistic group surveyed, with 46 percent saying they have grown less confident in the future of the US economy.

“This sentiment is more cautious than what we heard at the beginning of the year when more than 87 percent of market observers told us they were optimistic about the prospects for the U.S. economy,” said John Martin, managing partner and co-CEO of Antares. “Confidence certainly remains high, but this dip in optimism could be an indication that conviction may be becoming increasingly fragile.”

While upbeat about the U.S. economy and merger and acquisition activity – 12 percent foresee strong M&A growth (10+ percent) in 2018, 55 percent expect modest growth (3-9 percent) – survey respondents are apprehensive about the impact of trade tension and the prospects of a recession. A majority (69 percent) are either very or somewhat concerned that rising trade tariffs or a potential trade war could impact portfolios. Sixty-five percent believe a recession is somewhat or very likely in the next 18 months.

As for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, cybersecurity stood out as the top issue for forty percent of respondents. Other top concerns included access to skilled labor, board and workplace diversity, and reputation management.

The Antares Middle Market Dealmakers survey was conducted May 2 nd and 3 rd at the ACG InterGrowth conference in San Diego. The 100 respondents represent a variety of investment professionals, limited partners, advisors, senior lenders, junior lenders, intermediaries and private equity firms. Further insight on the health and outlook of the middle market can be found in the 2 nd annual Antares Compass report, a survey of middle market private equity borrowers, sponsors and loan investors. The report is available at www.antares.com/market-insights.

About Antares

With more than $20 billion of capital under management and administration, Antares Capital is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2017, Antares issued over $21 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with over 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt, most recently being named the 2017 Lender of the Year by ACG New York. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Norwalk, CT and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/antarescapital. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP.

