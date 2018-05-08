Barbara Corcoran and iHeartMedia Launch New iHeartRadio Original Podcast – Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Barbara Corcoran, nine-season Shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” real estate mogul, author and investor; and iHeartMedia, the leading media company in America with a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today the launch of a new original podcast, Business Unusual With Barbara Corcoran on iHeartRadio, the free all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service.

Corcoran and iHeartMedia will co-produce , which will draw on Corcoran’s 30+ years of business expertise, life lessons and Shark Tank anecdotes. Each episode of the weekly podcast is created with busy, on-the-go listeners in mind featuring Corcoran’s expert advice packed into snackable, 5-minute long episodes. iHeartRadio will promote the podcast by airing audio vignettes from the show across iHeartMedia’s broadcast radio stations, exposing the content to more than a quarter of a billion monthly listeners across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.

“A lot of people have helped me out in life, offering sage advice, which I’ve made my own, improved upon, or taken advantage of,” said Corcoran, “With this new podcast, I can pay it forward beyond the pages of a book or a few minutes on TV. Other than writing a love letter, it’s the most intimate way to communicate – just me talking openly with you. It’s an opportunity to share what I know best.”

“Barbara Corcoran is a personality like none other. Her experience as a real estate mogul and business investor, along with her amazing sense of humor and life stories, will make her tips, stories and advice perfect for iHeartRadio’s digital and broadcast listeners nationwide,” said Chris Peterson, Senior Vice President of Podcasting for iHeartMedia, “ Business Unusual covers a variety of helpful topics for entrepreneurs, ranging from young professionals and small business owners to executives and investors, to succeed in their business – all with a twist that only Barbara could offer.”

In 1973, Corcoran founded The Corcoran Group – the residential real estate brokerage she built from scratch. Operating from her gut and brilliantly marketing her apartments is what made Corcoran a huge success. Twenty years later, she sold The Corcoran Group for $66MM.

Today, Barbara is an author, motivational speaker, and reality TV star on ABC’s three-time Emmy award winning show Shark Tank. Nine seasons later, Corcoran is one of the show’s most beloved Sharks – an experience she chronicled in her best-selling book Shark Tales: How I Turned $1000 Into a Billion Dollar Business. This book was the inspiration for what is now Business Unusual.

iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting, on demand and live streaming radio service, is dedicated to providing an all-in-one listening experience that helps users discover new podcasts alongside their favorite live radio stations, personalities and on-demand music. With iHeartRadio, listeners can enjoy their music and podcasts across more than 250 device platforms including in-car, in-home, on wearables, across gaming consoles and more – making their favorite audio content available everywhere they are, on the devices they use most. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download and listen to Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran on your favorite device now.

