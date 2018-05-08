Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service® Reports First Negative Quarter in Two Years

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Institutional assets tracked by the Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service ® (Wilshire TUCS ® ) saw a median return of -0.47 percent for all plan types in the first quarter and a median one-year gain of 9.51 percent. Wilshire TUCS, a cooperative effort between Wilshire Analytics, the investment technology unit of Wilshire Associates Incorporated (Wilshire ® ), and custodial organizations, is considered the most widely accepted benchmark for the performance and allocation of institutional assets in North America.

“This quarter marked the first negative quarter since third quarter of 2015,” said Jason Schwarz, president, Wilshire Analytics and Wilshire Funds Management. “Returns for the quarter pulled the one-year return of 9.51 percent for the year ending March 31, 2018 down from 14.72 percent for the year ending December 31, 2017,” Schwarz added.

Wilshire TUCS first quarter returns were weighed down by losses across all major asset classes. The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index℠ returned -0.76 percent for the first quarter and 13.69 percent for the year ending March 31, 2018, while the MSCI AC World ex U.S. for international equities fell -1.18 percent in the first quarter, but gained 16.53 percent for the year. The Wilshire Bond Index℠ also fell -1.82 percent in the first quarter, but gained 1.63 percent for the year. This translated to median returns with a low of -0.95 percent for Corporate Funds with assets greater than $1 billion and high of 1.57 percent for Foundations and Endowments with assets greater than $500 million. One-year returns ran the gamut from a low median return of 6.55 percent for Taft Hartley Health and Welfare Funds to a median high of 12.02 percent for Foundations and Endowments with assets greater than $500 million.

“In first quarter, median returns for all plan types outperformed the 60/40 portfolio, which returned -1.18 percent,” noted Schwarz. “The only plan types to deliver positive median returns for the quarter were Large Public Funds with assets greater than $1 billion and large Foundations and Endowments with assets greater than $500 million,” Schwarz added.

For the year ending March 31, 2018, larger Corporate Funds, Public Funds and Foundations and Endowments outperformed smaller Corporate Funds, Public Funds and Foundations and Endowments. Large Foundations and Endowments continued to have significant exposure to alternatives as the median exposure rose to 30.61 percent in first quarter.

All plan types with assets greater than $1 billion posted median returns of -0.13 percent for the first quarter and 10.64 percent for the year ending March 31, 2018, compared to plans with assets less than $1 billion, with median returns of -0.54 percent for the first quarter and 9.27 percent for the year.

