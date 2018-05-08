71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France (AP) — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.

The shadow of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is looming over this year's Cannes. For two decades, Weinstein had been an omnipresent figure at the festival, where several of his alleged sex crimes took place.

This year, Cannes has established a hotline for sexual harassment victims at the festival.

This year's jury also includes a number of prominent members of the Time's Up movement, including jury president Cate Blanchett. Also on the jury that will decide this year's Palme d'Or top prize are Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.