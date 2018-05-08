Special limited Tai Tzu-ying Easycards available for booking in Taiwan on May 9

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—EasyCard Corporation announced on Wednesday that EasyCards featuring Taiwan’s world No. 1 women's badminton player Tai Tzu-ying can be booked beginning 10 a.m. on May 9.

Tai successfully defended her title in the 2018 Badminton Asia Championships held in Wuhan, China by defeating China’s top player Chen Yu-fei, and regained her world No. 1 position.

In April 2017, she won her first title against Akane Yamaguchi in the Badminton Asia Championships, marking a sixth consecutive title. It was also the first gold medal for Taiwan in this competition.

The company said the special Tai Tzu-ying Easycard edition is issued to record and share the glory of Tai’s crowning moment.

A total of 10,000 limited Tai Tzu-ying Easycards will be available for booking beginning 10 a.m. on May 9 via 7-ELEVEN ibon, FamiPort, and PChome24h (online booking), and the price is NT$100 apiece, the company said. The maximum number of the special Easycards a person can book is five, and they will be available for pickup beginning on June 6, the company said.