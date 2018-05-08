Moldova nominates female politician as next ambassador to US

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova's ruling party has nominated a female politician as its next ambassador to the United States.

Cristina Balan is a senior member of the Democratic Party and previously worked in the tax department of accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in Moldova. She is also an ally of Vladimir Plahotniuc, the influential leader of the Democrats and an oligarch in the former Soviet republic of 3.5 million people.

Balan is expected to be confirmed by the government and president to become Moldova's first woman ambassador to Washington.

Balan told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Washington was Moldova's "key (Western) strategic partner" and "a high-potential partner in terms of trade and investments."

The previous ambassador was recalled last year after just six months.