AEye Welcomes James Robnett to Executive Team as Vice President of Automotive Business Development

“Jim Robnett is an exceptional addition to the AEye team,” said Luis Dussan, Founder and CEO of AEye. “His industry knowledge, technical expertise and energy perfectly align with our immediate needs as we foster our relationships in the automotive industry, and his strategic insights and leadership abilities will help us grow into new markets in the future.”

Robnett brings over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, serving most recently as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Luminar, a LiDAR company focusing on developing autonomous vehicle sensors. He previously worked with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, NNG, HERE, SiriusXM, and Denso.

“AEye is approaching the challenge of robotic vision with a completely innovative, system-based approach that is designed to scale and adapt to meet virtually any need,” said Robnett. “I am excited to be part of a team that is truly transforming how computers, robots and autonomous vehicles perceive the world.”

About AEye

AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a new form of intelligent data collection that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors, including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.

