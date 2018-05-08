Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;16;77%;77%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Sunny and hot;42;30;ENE;15;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A morning shower;21;13;A morning shower;23;14;WSW;23;65%;66%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;18;12;Mostly sunny;19;14;SSE;9;62%;18%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Periods of sun;24;11;WNW;12;57%;27%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Mostly cloudy;14;9;ESE;12;57%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Some sun, very hot;37;26;SE;11;20%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;17;3;Cloudy;13;3;ESE;10;56%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;32;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;NE;18;58%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;SSW;13;65%;16%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;20;12;S;14;72%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNW;16;36%;3%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;W;6;79%;70%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;S;10;57%;55%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;10;74%;74%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;20;15;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;13;71%;44%;9

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;SSW;15;26%;3%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;24;12;Clouds and sun;27;14;SSE;7;46%;15%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;Showers and t-storms;27;16;ESE;13;49%;63%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;16;9;A t-storm in spots;17;10;SE;6;82%;65%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;13;Nice with sunshine;26;13;E;16;53%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Showers and t-storms;24;13;NNE;10;67%;63%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and warm;27;14;Partly sunny;25;10;NW;8;63%;44%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;25;14;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NE;10;70%;70%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Showers and t-storms;26;15;ENE;10;62%;67%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;22;20;A t-storm in spots;23;20;NNE;12;83%;89%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NNW;8;43%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and cooler;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;NE;25;61%;1%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;33;27;ENE;8;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;17;14;Sun and some clouds;18;9;SSE;16;60%;2%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;6;66%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;39;30;A t-storm in spots;37;29;S;17;60%;50%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;15;Showers and t-storms;23;14;W;23;66%;81%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;13;74%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;E;19;59%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;N;18;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;S;18;43%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;26;24;Heavy showers;29;24;S;14;85%;89%;6

Delhi, India;Not as warm;35;24;A t-storm in spots;37;24;N;9;43%;43%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;10;Clouds and sun, warm;28;11;WSW;10;28%;10%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;28;A strong t-storm;35;27;SSW;17;69%;85%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;24;SE;9;58%;61%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;16;6;A little a.m. rain;11;4;WSW;23;79%;71%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;26;12;Mostly cloudy;28;14;NNE;8;29%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;W;25;77%;13%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;10;78%;73%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;SE;7;41%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;17;71%;77%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;4;Mostly sunny;12;5;E;17;61%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;34;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;9;80%;74%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds, a t-storm;30;24;A downpour;27;23;E;23;80%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;A shower in spots;28;22;ENE;23;60%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;40;25;Hazy sun;37;24;SSE;9;36%;19%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Colder this morning;29;18;Nice with sunshine;32;19;NNE;12;44%;25%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;19;15;An afternoon shower;21;15;NNE;11;80%;62%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;11;62%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Sunny and very warm;37;26;N;22;27%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;ESE;9;35%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;27;9;Sunshine;28;11;NE;9;20%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;28;Sunny and breezy;35;28;W;23;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;16;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;NE;10;54%;57%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;43;27;Sunny and very warm;42;28;NNE;22;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Periods of sun, warm;27;15;ENE;13;36%;38%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;ESE;23;70%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;33;23;Couple of t-storms;32;23;SSE;9;68%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;38;28;A p.m. t-storm;37;27;SSW;20;65%;63%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;6;76%;84%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;0;A t-storm in spots;14;1;ENE;11;59%;53%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds breaking;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SW;13;75%;79%;10

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;SSE;13;74%;34%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;22;13;Showers around;19;13;NNW;20;72%;60%;4

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm around;26;9;Not as warm;20;9;W;11;55%;56%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly cloudy;27;15;SSE;9;57%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;10;76%;48%;4

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a t-storm;27;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;8;48%;24%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;28;W;10;74%;77%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;83%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Episodes of sunshine;33;27;Clouds and sun;35;26;ESE;9;49%;39%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;19;9;Increasing clouds;19;9;W;17;57%;88%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Heavy p.m. t-storms;21;13;A t-storm in spots;24;11;NNE;8;34%;55%;14

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;NE;18;60%;17%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;24;11;A morning t-storm;25;11;E;15;54%;57%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;S;16;73%;80%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;21;17;A t-storm in spots;22;18;NNE;10;74%;88%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and warmer;21;9;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;SSE;5;47%;12%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;Cooler;18;5;NE;14;43%;1%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NW;17;70%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;23;15;Couple of t-storms;24;16;ENE;13;75%;80%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;SE;12;43%;3%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable cloudiness;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;WNW;13;53%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;-2;Inc. clouds;8;-2;NNE;15;63%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;18;13;Partial sunshine;19;10;N;16;55%;5%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;21;6;Partly sunny;22;9;ESE;10;56%;16%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with sunshine;22;7;Sun and some clouds;25;13;SSE;15;44%;33%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A drenching shower;28;25;ESE;10;83%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;13;73%;65%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;23;Afternoon showers;28;24;E;12;81%;93%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;Not as warm;24;10;N;11;66%;26%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Sunny and nice;25;15;E;17;52%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;11;74%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ESE;16;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;8;55%;73%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;24;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;ESE;12;68%;86%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and nice;24;6;Mostly sunny;21;6;WNW;9;51%;25%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;17;12;Morning showers;17;12;WSW;11;78%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;22;14;Clouds and sun;20;12;NW;17;74%;36%;7

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A morning shower;28;23;SSE;13;79%;66%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;5;A little rain;9;4;E;15;68%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny;22;11;E;11;42%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;25;20;A morning shower;26;19;ENE;11;69%;51%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;39;28;A shower in the p.m.;38;23;NNW;19;16%;56%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;23;14;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;15;W;9;75%;68%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;17;5;Mostly sunny;13;4;ENE;16;58%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly cloudy;18;11;WNW;24;75%;6%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm in spots;29;16;E;10;59%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;E;23;69%;46%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;23;18;WNW;9;90%;68%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;29;11;Sun and some clouds;28;11;W;8;25%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;20;8;A shower in the a.m.;17;7;S;8;65%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;E;12;76%;70%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;13;Not as warm;19;10;NNW;14;73%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Sun, then clouds;23;12;Spotty showers;18;10;SSW;14;71%;73%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;Partly sunny;22;9;NNW;7;49%;27%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;23;15;Partly sunny;25;14;ESE;14;52%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with clearing;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;E;15;70%;60%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;9;Showers and t-storms;25;11;NNW;9;51%;70%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;29;24;A stray shower;29;25;E;20;67%;55%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun, mild;24;9;Mostly sunny;18;8;ESE;16;49%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny;26;16;NW;14;63%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;27;21;Decreasing clouds;26;20;E;17;63%;27%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and some clouds;17;5;Mostly sunny;16;7;E;15;51%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;29;15;Mostly cloudy;31;19;E;10;23%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy, not as warm;24;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;12;NNW;9;60%;67%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mainly cloudy;30;17;Not as warm;25;16;ENE;12;44%;75%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;21;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;18;E;16;52%;26%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Thunderstorms;23;15;N;8;73%;87%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;13;11;A little a.m. rain;15;11;ENE;26;81%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;Clouds and sun;14;11;S;12;72%;57%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;26;17;Sunny and nice;22;16;NE;16;71%;5%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;24;14;A shower in the a.m.;23;15;W;20;59%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;25;-1;Cooler;14;-1;SSW;13;36%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;22;13;Spotty showers;16;8;S;7;61%;83%;6

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;Showers and t-storms;24;13;SE;8;69%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;25;Sunny intervals, hot;35;25;ESE;6;58%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;25;13;E;13;50%;14%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Periods of sun, warm;28;14;E;17;42%;17%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;13;Mostly sunny;19;13;NNE;18;77%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;WSW;9;51%;28%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;24;8;A thundershower;20;9;NE;6;63%;80%;9

