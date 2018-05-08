Biovation Labs Earns Prestigious NSF GMP Registration for its Contract Manufacturing Facility

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Biovation Labs announced today that its corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, is now a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility registered by NSF International.

“Earning GMP registration from NSF International verifies that Biovation Lab’s state-of-the-art facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities and controls in place for the manufacturing of dietary supplement ingredients,” said Justin Bath, President of Biovation Labs. “As part of the independent registration process, NSF conducted an extremely comprehensive audit that included inspection of our manufacturing facility, product testing, process control, employee training, raw material specification and control, facility and equipment maintenance, and much more. This process is all-inclusive and voluntary. We did this to demonstrate to our clients and to the market that we hold ourselves to the most stringent standards of safety and quality.”

NSF GMP requirements are listed in Section 8 of NSF/ANSI 173, which is the only accredited American National Standard in the dietary supplement industry developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 21 CFR part 111. These regulations are listed for the manufacturing, packaging and distribution of dietary supplements.

Utilizing GMP guidelines helps ensure companies that manufacture these types of products are developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are consistently processed, manufactured and labeled, and meet stringent quality standards.

In its mission to provide the highest quality products and manufacturing processes, Biovation Labs adds the NSF GMP registration program to its list of other registrations and certifications, including certified cGMP, OK Kosher and registered FDA facility.

About Biovation Labs

Biovation Labs is a nationally leading, cutting-edge contract manufacturing, formulation, private label and supplier company within the $141 billion Natural Products industry. It works within the life science space, manufacturing products for supplement and nutraceutical companies worldwide. In January 2018, the company moved into its new 104,000-square-foot corporate headquarters, which houses a state-of-the-art, high capacity manufacturing facility, serving the needs of both large and early-stage companies. Biovation Labs is a cGMP certified, NSF and FDA registered manufacturing facility. For more information visit www.biovationlabs.com.

