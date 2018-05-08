Incognito and CloudSense Showcase Proactive Customer Experience Solution at Digital Transformation World 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Incognito Software Systems, a global provider of device and service management solutions for digital service providers, and CloudSense, the industry-specific commerce software company, today announced they will showcase a joint solution at the upcoming Digital Transformation World (previously TM Forum Live!) in Nice, May 14-16, 2018.

The new proactive customer experience solution leverages Salesforce to provide cross-channel customer engagement and automate technical troubleshooting. By increasing digital engagement and intelligently resolving potential customer problems, the solution reduces costs and provides a loyalty-engendering subscriber experience.

The ever-increasing complexity of digital home/SoHo networks serving many internet and smart home devices, alongside soaring customer expectations, means today’s CSPs must harness new technologies to deliver a seamless customer experience. The joint CloudSense and Incognito solution, powered by Salesforce’s artificial intelligence engine, Einstein, showcases how CSPs can simplify complex residential home and small business networks and proactively drive cutting-edge customer experiences and holistic omni-channel engagement.

The proactive customer experience solution brings together device and network analytics, process automation, and artificial intelligence to drive automated workflows that reduce operational costs and personalize the experience for home and SOHO users. The demonstration at Digital Transformation World will feature capabilities including re-engagement recommendations, per home network automated device discovery and asset lists, IoT device management and live monitoring of gateway and devices to provide next best action recommendations.

“Today’s customers expect nothing less than slick engagement and a seamless experience at every stage of the customer journey. The proactive customer experience solution redefines how CSPs can leverage best of breed OSS and BSS, powered by Salesforce’s artificial intelligence and automation, to take a more proactive approach to customer success. Starting with the initial sale and continuing into the post-sale service, this joint solution reveals how CSPs can provide an exceptional service during pivotal moments of the customer lifecycle,” commented CloudSense CTO, Alex Fuller.

“As the digital home network increases in complexity, CSPs are facing escalating operational costs and downward pressure on NPS in the highly competitive residential/SoHo market. This solution showcases the value of a differentiated home WiFi experience where both service quality issues and engagement are addressed proactively, as part of a holistic digital approach to customer care,” said Incognito CTO, Pete Koat. “By extending our new Digital Home Experience Solution with artificial intelligence, our customers can enjoy greater automation and zero-touch efficiencies.”

