MCR Acquires Hilton Garden Inn near Cincinnati

Located in the center of the Northeast Cincinnati Business corridor off Interstate 275, the Hilton Garden Inn Cincinnati Northeast is just 20 miles from downtown, home to major corporations including International Paper (NYSE: IP), Siemens, Tata Consultancy Services, Hershey, Nestle and Kellogg’s. Hotel guests can drive two miles to the Oasis Golf and Conference Center, an 18-hole course designed by the late World Golf Hall of Famer Arnold Palmer and a popular wedding venue. The picturesque 70-mile Loveland Bike Trail and Kings Island, the largest amusement and water park in the Midwest, are also minutes away from the hotel.

“We are pleased to make this investment in suburban Cincinnati, where MCR has successfully invested in the past,” said Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR. “This property is poised to benefit from Greater Cincinnati’s growing economy and is another example of our ability to identify and acquire an undervalued asset with significant return potential.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Cincinnati Northeast features:

Spacious guest rooms with Garden Sleep System beds and ergonomic workstations Free Wi-Fi A fully-equipped fitness center with an indoor pool Two meeting rooms that can host up to 80 people A 24-hour business center with free copying services The Garden Grille and Bar, which offers room service, and the Pavilion Lounge cocktail bar A 24-hour convenience store

About MCR

MCR is the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 103 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners for hospitality excellence. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

