Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Couple of t-storms;88;78;SW;10;77%;77%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;101;80;Sunny and hot;107;86;ENE;10;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A morning shower;70;56;A morning shower;73;58;WSW;14;65%;66%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;64;54;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSE;6;62%;18%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;81;56;Periods of sun;76;52;WNW;7;57%;27%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Mostly cloudy;57;48;ESE;7;57%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;Some sun, very hot;99;79;SE;7;20%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;62;38;Cloudy;55;37;ESE;6;56%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;90;70;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;NE;11;58%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SSW;8;65%;16%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;68;54;S;9;72%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;88;65;Mostly sunny;87;66;NNW;10;36%;3%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A couple of t-storms;88;75;W;4;79%;70%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;90;73;A t-storm in spots;91;72;S;6;57%;55%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;6;74%;74%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;68;59;Partly sunny;69;59;WSW;8;71%;44%;9

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;84;63;SSW;9;26%;3%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;75;53;Clouds and sun;80;57;SSE;4;46%;15%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunny, nice and warm;78;57;Showers and t-storms;81;61;ESE;8;49%;63%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;61;49;A t-storm in spots;63;50;SE;4;82%;65%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;55;Nice with sunshine;79;56;E;10;53%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;Showers and t-storms;74;55;NNE;6;67%;63%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and warm;81;57;Partly sunny;76;50;NW;5;63%;44%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;76;58;Showers and t-storms;70;56;NE;6;70%;70%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;75;57;Showers and t-storms;79;58;ENE;6;62%;67%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;71;67;A t-storm in spots;73;68;NNE;7;83%;89%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;85;64;A t-storm in spots;87;64;NNW;5;43%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and cooler;61;50;Mostly sunny;63;48;NE;15;61%;1%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Partly sunny;92;80;ENE;5;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;62;56;Sun and some clouds;64;49;SSE;10;60%;2%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;80;67;E;4;66%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;102;85;A t-storm in spots;99;85;S;11;60%;50%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;59;Showers and t-storms;74;58;W;15;66%;81%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;SSW;8;74%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;67;50;Mostly sunny;69;52;E;12;59%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;74;67;Mostly sunny;75;67;N;11;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;S;11;43%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;79;75;Heavy showers;84;75;S;9;85%;89%;6

Delhi, India;Not as warm;95;75;A t-storm in spots;99;76;N;6;43%;43%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine and nice;79;50;Clouds and sun, warm;82;53;WSW;6;28%;10%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;91;82;A strong t-storm;96;81;SSW;10;69%;85%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;73;An afternoon shower;93;75;SE;5;58%;61%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;61;43;A little a.m. rain;53;40;WSW;14;79%;71%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;79;54;Mostly cloudy;82;57;NNE;5;29%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;Clouds and sun, nice;70;59;W;16;77%;13%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;6;78%;73%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;SE;4;41%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;A t-storm in spots;84;72;ENE;11;71%;77%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;39;Mostly sunny;53;42;E;11;61%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;93;77;A thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;6;80%;74%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds, a t-storm;86;76;A downpour;81;73;E;14;80%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;81;70;A shower in spots;82;71;ENE;15;60%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;103;77;Hazy sun;99;76;SSE;6;36%;19%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Colder this morning;85;65;Nice with sunshine;90;67;NNE;8;44%;25%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;66;59;An afternoon shower;69;59;NNE;7;80%;62%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;91;76;Mostly sunny;94;75;E;7;62%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;98;79;N;14;27%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;ESE;6;35%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;81;49;Sunshine;83;52;NE;6;20%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;82;Sunny and breezy;95;82;W;14;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;86;61;A p.m. t-storm;82;59;NE;6;54%;57%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;109;81;Sunny and very warm;108;82;NNE;14;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;79;57;Periods of sun, warm;81;59;ENE;8;36%;38%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;85;78;A shower or t-storm;86;79;ESE;15;70%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;91;74;Couple of t-storms;90;74;SSE;6;68%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;100;82;A p.m. t-storm;99;81;SSW;13;65%;63%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;4;76%;84%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;33;A t-storm in spots;57;33;ENE;7;59%;53%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds breaking;90;79;A shower or t-storm;88;78;SW;8;75%;79%;10

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;72;64;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;SSE;8;74%;34%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;71;56;Showers around;66;55;NNW;13;72%;60%;4

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm around;78;49;Not as warm;69;47;W;7;55%;56%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;79;59;Partly cloudy;80;59;SSE;6;57%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;89;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSW;6;76%;48%;4

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a t-storm;80;57;Partly sunny;79;58;NNE;5;48%;24%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;83;W;6;74%;77%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;4;83%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Episodes of sunshine;91;81;Clouds and sun;96;79;ESE;6;49%;39%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;66;48;Increasing clouds;66;47;W;10;57%;88%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Heavy p.m. t-storms;70;55;A t-storm in spots;76;51;NNE;5;34%;55%;14

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;86;74;Partly sunny;84;74;NE;11;60%;17%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;76;51;A morning t-storm;76;52;E;9;54%;57%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;79;A t-storm or two;87;80;S;10;73%;80%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;70;62;A t-storm in spots;71;64;NNE;6;74%;88%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and warmer;69;48;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;SSE;3;47%;12%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;76;48;Cooler;64;41;NE;9;43%;1%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;79;Hazy sunshine;93;79;NW;11;70%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;74;59;Couple of t-storms;74;60;ENE;8;75%;80%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;73;53;Mostly sunny;73;55;SE;7;43%;3%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable cloudiness;73;60;Mostly sunny;77;60;WNW;8;53%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;29;Inc. clouds;46;28;NNE;9;63%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;65;55;Partial sunshine;67;51;N;10;55%;5%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;71;44;Partly sunny;72;48;ESE;6;56%;16%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with sunshine;72;44;Sun and some clouds;77;56;SSE;9;44%;33%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;A drenching shower;82;77;ESE;6;83%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NW;8;73%;65%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;74;Afternoon showers;83;75;E;8;81%;93%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;83;55;Not as warm;75;50;N;7;66%;26%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Sunny and nice;77;58;E;11;52%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;7;74%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;75;Mostly cloudy;89;75;ESE;10;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;5;55%;73%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;74;56;Showers and t-storms;72;55;ESE;7;68%;86%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and nice;76;43;Mostly sunny;70;43;WNW;6;51%;25%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;63;54;Morning showers;63;54;WSW;7;78%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;71;58;Clouds and sun;68;54;NW;10;74%;36%;7

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;74;A morning shower;82;73;SSE;8;79%;66%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;41;A little rain;49;40;E;9;68%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;67;48;Mostly sunny;71;52;E;7;42%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;77;69;A morning shower;78;67;ENE;7;69%;51%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;103;82;A shower in the p.m.;100;73;NNW;12;16%;56%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;73;58;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;58;W;5;75%;68%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;62;41;Mostly sunny;56;40;ENE;10;58%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;55;Partly cloudy;64;53;WNW;15;75%;6%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;61;A t-storm in spots;84;60;E;6;59%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;82;75;Some sun, a shower;83;75;E;14;69%;46%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;66;A t-storm in spots;74;65;WNW;5;90%;68%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;84;52;Sun and some clouds;82;52;W;5;25%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;68;47;A shower in the a.m.;63;44;S;5;65%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;71;A t-storm in spots;83;72;E;7;76%;70%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;73;55;Not as warm;67;49;NNW;9;73%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Sun, then clouds;74;54;Spotty showers;64;49;SSW;9;71%;73%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;72;48;Partly sunny;71;49;NNW;4;49%;27%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;73;59;Partly sunny;77;57;ESE;9;52%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with clearing;93;81;A thunderstorm;93;79;E;10;70%;60%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;76;49;Showers and t-storms;76;52;NNW;5;51%;70%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;85;75;A stray shower;84;76;E;12;67%;55%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun, mild;74;49;Mostly sunny;65;46;ESE;10;49%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;78;59;Mostly sunny;78;60;NW;9;63%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;81;70;Decreasing clouds;79;69;E;10;63%;27%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and some clouds;63;41;Mostly sunny;61;44;E;9;51%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;84;60;Mostly cloudy;87;65;E;6;23%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy, not as warm;75;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;53;NNW;5;60%;67%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mainly cloudy;86;63;Not as warm;76;60;ENE;7;44%;75%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;69;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;65;E;10;52%;26%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;75;60;Thunderstorms;74;60;N;5;73%;87%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;55;51;A little a.m. rain;59;52;ENE;16;81%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;57;45;Clouds and sun;58;52;S;7;72%;57%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;79;62;Sunny and nice;72;61;NE;10;71%;5%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;More clouds than sun;75;57;A shower in the a.m.;74;59;W;13;59%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;77;30;Cooler;58;31;SSW;8;36%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;71;55;Spotty showers;62;47;S;5;61%;83%;6

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;74;52;Showers and t-storms;75;55;SE;5;69%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;77;Sunny intervals, hot;96;77;ESE;4;58%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;76;52;Partly sunny;76;55;E;8;50%;14%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;79;55;Periods of sun, warm;82;58;E;10;42%;17%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;55;Mostly sunny;66;55;NNE;11;77%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;96;80;Partly sunny and hot;98;81;WSW;6;51%;28%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;74;47;A thundershower;68;49;NE;4;63%;80%;9

